Mission Viejo teen with cerebral palsy missing after meeting Texas man she talked to online: OCSD

Phoebe Carreon and Nathan Williams are shown in photos provided by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 27, 2021.

A 15-year-old girl who has cerebral palsy is missing after authorities said she met up with a Texas man she communicated with online.

Phoebe Carreon left Mission Viejo High School about noon Thursday in a ride-hail vehicle with 22-year-old Nathan Williams, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators discovered that Phoebe was communicating with Williams on the Discord messaging application before he traveled to California to meet the teen. No other details about their communication have been released.

Phoebe is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red dress with red and white stripes, and white shoes. She had on a red and pink backpack, and a black purse.

She has cerebral palsy and walks with a distinctive gait, described by authorities as a “pigeon-toe left to right.”

Williams is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

“An incident management team has been established and every investigative tool is currently being unitized to locate Phoebe and the subject,” the Sheriff’s Department said in an alert.

Anyone who sees Phoebe is asked to call 911.

Help us find 15-year-old Phoebe. She is believed to be with a 22-year-old man she met online. The man traveled from Texas to meet with Phoebe. We have established an incident management team and are actively working to bring her home. If you see her, please call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/7ePKa1v32F — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) August 27, 2021