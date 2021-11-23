Mistake or promotion? 45 cent gas draws line of cars to Whittier gas station

It’s still unclear if it was a mistake or a promotion, but gas for 45 cents per gallon was available to customers at an ARCO gas station in Whittier Monday night.

Video showed cars lined up for blocks waiting to get to the station located on the corner of Scott Avenue and Whittier Boulevard.

Michael Arteaga shared an image of the pump after filling up with more than 15 gallons of gas. The total price on the pump read $7.20.

At one point, police even showed up to find out what the long line of cars was all about.

KTLA has reached out to see if the price was a mistake, promotion or something else.

So far, there has been no word from the ARCO station’s management.