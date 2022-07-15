From the pier down to the beach, All-Star Week is taking over L.A. in a big way.

For baseball fans, the fun is free and happening in all weekend in Santa Monica.

“You wanna hit the batting cage, hit the batting cage. You wanna go throw pitches on the sand, you can throw pitches on the sand. You can see our partners out here with a lot of different activations and a lot of kids and families to be really part of sport and make it available to them,” said Jeremiah Yolkut, vice president of Major League Baseball global events.

And it’s not just for kids.

“I mean, I don’t know that it gets any better than doing yoga on the beach in Santa Monica for All-Star Week,” said Santa Monica native Heather Hancock. “If it gets better, I don’t know.”

And up on the pier there’s a little bit of baseball for everyone.

Attendees can test their pitching speed and participate in other games and activities, but on the pier, it’s not all about winning. Instead, it’s all for the love of the game.

The All-Star Game is being held at Dodger Stadium this year. The Home Run Derby is Monday, while the game itself is Tuesday.