MLB closes investigation of Dodgers star Justin Turner’s on-field celebration after positive coronavirus test during World Series game

Justin Turner, the Dodgers’ star third baseman, will not face any punishment for going back on to the field to celebrate the team’s World Series championship after he received a positive test result for the coronavirus during the title-clinching game.

Major League Baseball had launched the investigation on Oct. 28, a day after the Boys in Blue won their first championship in 32 years.

Turner was removed from Game 6 and directed to isolate after a coronavirus test he had taken earlier in the day came back positive. But when the game ended, Turner instead joined his teammates to celebrate the victory.

The 35-year-old has since expressed remorse for his actions, and the league has ultimately decided to close the investigation without suspending or fining him, according to an MLB statement.

“As is often the case, our investigation revealed additional relevant information that, while not exonerating Mr. Turner from responsibility for his conduct, helps put into context why he chose to leave the isolation room and return to the field,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred wrote in a statement. “I am closing this matter by applauding Justin for accepting responsibility, apologizing and making a commitment to set a positive example going forward. ”

