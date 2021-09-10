MLB extends Trevor Bauer’s leave through end of season

With decisions on possible criminal charges and a potential suspension still pending, Major League Baseball and the players union agreed Friday to extend Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s leave from the team through the end of the season.

Bauer has not pitched for the Dodgers since June 28, the day before a woman accused him of sexual assault and obtained a temporary restraining order against him. Bauer was placed on leave July 2, and the leave now has been extended nine times.

The short-term extensions — usually, a week at a time — had provided a path for Bauer to seek reinstatement if he were not charged. However, with three weeks left in the regular season, Bauer’s legal status unresolved and the league continuing its investigation into sexual assault allegations, there was no realistic way for Bauer to return in time to pitch effectively this season.

Bauer has denied he assaulted the woman and his legal team has described their sexual encounters as consensual.

