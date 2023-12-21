A recent poll of likely voters has provided an interesting wrinkle in the race for U.S. Senate.

In California, the top two vote-getters in the primary advance to the general election, regardless of party affiliation, meaning two Democrats often square off in the general election.

As things currently stand, U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) is expected to be joined by a Democratic congresswoman, though whether that’s Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine) or Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) remains to be seen.

However, if the results of a recent poll by Morning Consult and Politico holds true, a Republican may make the November ballot after all.

Former Los Angeles Dodger and San Diego Padre Steve Garvey garnered 15% of the votes in the poll, trailing only Schiff’s 26% and edging out Porter’s 14% and Lee’s 12%.

When including likely voters who are leaning toward a candidate but have not yet firmly decided, the results are as follows:

Schiff: 28%

Garvey: 19%

Porter: 17%

Lee: 14%

No other candidates polled in double digits, including former KTLA reporter and anchor Christina Pascucci.

The winner of the general election will take over the seat held for more than three decades by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who died earlier this year.

Sen. Laphonza Butler was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to finish out Feinstein’s term, but Butler has said she’s not running for another term.