MLS suspending season indefinitely over coronavirus outbreak concerns: officials

MLS is suspending its season indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic, a league official confirmed Thursday.

The Galaxy were scheduled to leave Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon ahead of Saturday’s game with Inter in Miami in Ft. Lauderdale. Their flight was canceled.

LAFC did not have a MLS game this weekend although it was scheduled to play Mexico’s Cruz Azul on Thursday in a CONCACAF Champions League game at Banc of California Stadium.

No decision had been made as of early Thursday regarding the status of that match.

