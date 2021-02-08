Mobile clinic in Long Beach vaccinates 500 seniors over the weekend

Dr. Sarah Mohtadi administers COVID-19 vaccines on Jan. 21 at a drive-through site at the convention center in Long Beach. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

In a first for Long Beach, the city used a mobile clinic to vaccinate 500 seniors over the weekend as part of its push to vaccinate communities especially susceptible to the coronavirus.

The first mobile clinic, run Saturday by mostly multilingual staff, served predominantly Latino seniors in Silverado Park on the Westside, home to Long Beach’s ZIP Code with the fifth-highest coronavirus infections, according to city data.

“It’s important to reach residents from across the city and to get vaccines into lower-income and high-risk communities,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. “We are committed to launching these clinics for seniors and other community members who live in impacted areas.”

Vaccine recipients were chosen from people who had signed up on VaxLB, the city’s vaccine waiting list portal, according to a news release. More mobile clinics are likely to come in February to other hard-hit communities, homebound people and senior living centers.

