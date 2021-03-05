Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic for L.A. County Sheriff’s Department employees opens at Pomona Fairgrounds

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Friday opened a mobile vaccination clinic for its employees.

The clinic at the Pomona Fairgrounds was the first in a series that will be offered to sheriff’s department employees, including sworn, professional and reserves staff, over the next few weeks, the department said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva appeared at the site Friday and urged employees to get vaccinated, saying that he had done so with no ill effects.

“I took two doses of the Moderna vaccine, which is being offered here today, and I feel great,” Villanueva said at a news conference.

