The Hemet Police Department released a photo of a smashed mobile home that was left on a city street on Aug. 31, 2022.

A mobile home suddenly stopped moving in the middle of a Hemet street Wednesday morning, impacting traffic and forcing police to look for the drivers who abandoned the damaged structure in the middle of the road.

At about 8:40 a.m., members of the public began reporting a traffic hazard in the westbound lanes of Stetson Avenue near Lyon Avenue, which police determined was half of a mobile home, the Hemet Police Department said in a news release.

The structure had been atop a motorhome-towed trailer that experienced “a catastrophic mechanic failure, which appeared to originate from the [axle],” the release said.

The motorhome’s driver and the driver of a Toyota pickup truck that was assisting with the journey stopped while the trailer was released.

Though the pickup driver “momentarily” directed traffic around the mobile home, both drivers soon left the crash site and headed north on Lyon Avenue, police said.

The drivers were located in Homeland, and police determined “the drivers knowingly abandoned the mobile home trailer once it became immobile.”

“They will potentially face thousands of dollars in city cost recovery fees,” the release added.

The mobile home, meanwhile, was dismantled at the scene.