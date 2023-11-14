A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a mobile home in San Fernando became completely engulfed by flames Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out in a singlewide mobile home located in the Orange Grove Mobile Home Park on the 1600 block of Celis Street just before noon.

Video from Sky5 showed the trailer completely overtaken by fire with large flames and plumes of black smoke.

A mobile home in San Fernando was completely engulfed in flames on Nov. 13, 2023. (KTLA)

Flames eventually spread to two nearby mobile homes with smoke billowing from both.

It took 53 firefighters about 45 minutes to extinguish the blaze. The initial structure that caught fire was completely destroyed and the other two sustained major damage.

A man was injured in the fire, suffering burns to his hands and face that were described by Los Angeles Fire Department officials as “significant.”

He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Editor’s Note: The Los Angeles Fire Department has corrected the address where the fire took place.