Several mobile homes were destroyed when a fire spread through the Pacific RV Park in the Wilmington neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday morning.

The blaze was reported around 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of North McFarland Avenue.

Flames were pushed by 10 to 20 mph winds but firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in about 45 minutes.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Video from the scene showed five mobile homes that appeared to have been damaged in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.