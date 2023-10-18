Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct the location of the fire.

A woman was killed and five people were injured in a house fire in Panorama City Wednesday morning.

The fire at 8766 N. Matilija Ave. was reported at 8:08 a.m., and though it was extinguished in just over 20 minutes by 34 firefighters, a woman was found dead in the 1,500-square-foot home, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

Other residents of the home said the woman, whose identity has not been released, was “mobility impaired,” and she was “lifeless in a rear bedroom” and “beyond medical help” when firefighters found her, according to the alert. She was declared dead at the scene.

Fire officials initially said three other residents were present, though that number was later increased to five, one of whom was a child.

Those other residents sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were being assessed for transport to local hospitals, according to LAFD spokesperson Brian Humphrey.

Fire officials said three of them were taken to local hospitals to be treated for smoke inhalation, while two declined ambulance transport.

“The age, gender and affiliation of the patients, and their circumstances at the time of the fire have yet to be determined,” the LAFD said.

Firefighters are continuing to investigate if smoke alarms were functional, though they have confirmed that the home, built in 1949, did not have fire sprinklers.

This fire came hours after a spree of fires damaged a flower shop and a house in Sherman Oaks, though the LAFD has not indicated any connection between this blaze and the earlier spree.

Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.