The County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner has released the results of the autopsy of model Nichole Coats, and it appears to back up claims made by police that her death was unrelated to that of another model.

Coats, 32, was found dead on Sept. 10 in her South Grand Avenue apartment, two days before 31-year-old model Maleesa Mooney was found in her South Figueroa Street apartment.

Mooney’s death was deemed a possible homicide by the LAPD, but despite reports that Coats, who went by Nikki, was found amid a bloody scene at her home, authorities have determined her death was the result of an accidental overdose of cocaine and alcohol.

Loved ones are distraught after model Nichole Coats, 32, known as Nikki, was found dead inside her apartment in downtown Los Angeles on Sept. 10, 2023. (GoFundMe)

About a week after the two deaths, police publicly stated that the incidents were not related, despite the women’s similarities in profession and location.

No arrest has been made in the killing of Mooney, who was two months pregnant at the time of her death.