St. Joseph Hospital in the city of Orange has received thousands of doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.

The arrival of the second vaccine — Pfizer’s vaccine came last week — comes as the number of people being hospitalized and placed in intensive care units continues to grow in Orange County, forcing hospitals to scramble to find enough beds for patients.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Dec. 22, 2020.