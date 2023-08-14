A South Los Angeles woman found a body in her son’s room on Aug. 13, 2023, according to the LAPD. (KTLA)

A possible homicide was reported in the Historic South-Central area of South Los Angeles Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Wall Street at about 1:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A woman told officers that she entered her son’s room due to a gas smell, and when she went inside she found what appeared to be a body.

Police said they found a 20-year-old woman wrapped in plastic. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s son remains outstanding, police said.

Isabel Ochoa contributed to this report.