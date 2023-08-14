A possible homicide was reported in the Historic South-Central area of South Los Angeles Sunday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 2200 block of Wall Street at about 1:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
A woman told officers that she entered her son’s room due to a gas smell, and when she went inside she found what appeared to be a body.
Police said they found a 20-year-old woman wrapped in plastic. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman’s son remains outstanding, police said.
Isabel Ochoa contributed to this report.