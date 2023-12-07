Police are asking the public for help Thursday in their search for a mother who disappeared with her two children in Fontana Wednesday night.

Elizabeth Castrejon, 33, was last seen pushing her children, aged 9 and 2, in a wagon after leaving her home near Wabash and Palmetto avenues without her phone or wallet at about 11 p.m.

“Elizabeth, who recently relocated to Fontana and has no local family or friends, may be dealing with an undiagnosed mental health condition,” the Police Department posted on Instagram.

Castrejon was wearing a black sweater and black yoga pants at the time of her disappearance.

Nine-year-old Athena Mendoza was wearing a gray sweater along with pink and purple pants.

Two-year-old Avery Martinez was dressed in a gray shirt and red, white and blue American flag shorts.

Nine-year-old Athena Mendoza (L) and 2-year-old Avery Martinez are seen in images provided by the Fontana Police Department.

Anyone with information about their disappearance was asked to call 911 or contact the Police Department at 909-350-7700.