With Mother’s Day just a week away, the Midnight Mission celebrated the moms who call the HomeLight Family Living program home.

During a Mother’s Day luncheon, women who utilize the organization’s family living program were pampered and treated to makeovers thanks to donations from local businesses.

Midnight Mission is the “longest-running human services organization in the Los Angeles area,” the organization says. They provide emergency services and critical resources for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

Sunday’s event was made possible with the help of major sponsors including the Los Angeles Rams, Angel City Football Club, Intuit Dome, the City of Inglewood, the Holly Pete Foundation and JMAC Cares.