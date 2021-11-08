Monday forecast: Below average temps; big warmup later this week

Look for below average temperatures Monday and Tuesday before a big warmup arrives on Thursday.

Afternoon highs will be about 10 degrees below normal downtown Monday but by Thursday forecasters are calling for them to rise to 10 degrees above normal.

Air quality is mostly in the good to moderate range, with some valley locations unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The summer like temperatures later this week are expected to continue through Saturday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate             
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 58 to 63 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate              
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

