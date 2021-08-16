Monday forecast: Hot and sunny; cooler conditions expected Tuesday

Look for high pressure to bring us one more day of hot afternoon temperatures, with some inland locations reaching triple digits.

An onshore flow returns later this evening, bringing cooler conditions Tuesday and continuing through midweek.

Air quality remains good to moderate near the coast, with conditions getting worse further inland.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 60 to 71 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell