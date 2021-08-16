Monday forecast: Hot and sunny; cooler conditions expected Tuesday

Look for high pressure to bring us one more day of hot afternoon temperatures, with some inland locations reaching triple digits.
An onshore flow returns later this evening, bringing cooler conditions Tuesday and continuing through midweek.
Air quality remains good to moderate near the coast, with conditions getting worse further inland.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Monday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 60 to 71 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell