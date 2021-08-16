Monday forecast: Hot and sunny; cooler conditions expected Tuesday

Local news

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Look for high pressure to bring us one more day of hot afternoon temperatures, with some inland locations reaching triple digits.

An onshore flow returns later this evening, bringing cooler conditions Tuesday and continuing through midweek.

Air quality remains good to moderate near the coast, with conditions getting worse further inland.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate               
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 60 to 71 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News