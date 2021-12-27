Monday forecast: More rain, cold temperatures

Local news

Look for another storm to move in and bring more showers to the Southland Monday.

Gusty winds are also expected in many areas as this cold system moves into the region.

Snow levels are likely to fall to around 3,500 feet.

Another storm is forecast to arrive, bringing a chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday.

Clear skies are expected for the weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

  • Rip current risk: High             
  • Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
  • Water temperature: 58 to 60 Degrees
  • Remarks: West swell

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: High            
  • Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
  • Remarks: West swell

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

