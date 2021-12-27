Monday forecast: More rain, cold temperatures

Look for another storm to move in and bring more showers to the Southland Monday.
Gusty winds are also expected in many areas as this cold system moves into the region.
Snow levels are likely to fall to around 3,500 feet.
Another storm is forecast to arrive, bringing a chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday.
Clear skies are expected for the weekend.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Monday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
- Water temperature: 58 to 60 Degrees
- Remarks: West swell
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
- Remarks: West swell