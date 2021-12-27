Monday forecast: More rain, cold temperatures

Look for another storm to move in and bring more showers to the Southland Monday.

Gusty winds are also expected in many areas as this cold system moves into the region.

Snow levels are likely to fall to around 3,500 feet.

Another storm is forecast to arrive, bringing a chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday.

Clear skies are expected for the weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 5 feet

Water temperature: 58 to 60 Degrees

Remarks: West swell

Tuesday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 5 feet

Remarks: West swell