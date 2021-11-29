Monday forecast: Sunny and warm week ahead

Local news

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Look for a week of sunny skies and warm afternoons to begin Monday.

High pressure is in control of the region, keeping temperatures about 10 degrees above average through Wednesday.

Afternoon highs will cool slightly, but remain around average beginning Thursday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate             
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 59 to 62 Degrees
  • Remarks: West swell

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate             
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: West swell

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News