Monday forecast: Sunny and warm week ahead

Look for a week of sunny skies and warm afternoons to begin Monday.
High pressure is in control of the region, keeping temperatures about 10 degrees above average through Wednesday.
Afternoon highs will cool slightly, but remain around average beginning Thursday.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Monday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 59 to 62 Degrees
- Remarks: West swell
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: West swell