Monday forecast: Sunny and warm week ahead

Look for a week of sunny skies and warm afternoons to begin Monday.

High pressure is in control of the region, keeping temperatures about 10 degrees above average through Wednesday.

Afternoon highs will cool slightly, but remain around average beginning Thursday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 59 to 62 Degrees

Remarks: West swell

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: West swell