Monday forecast: Sunny skies as we transition to cooler weather

Look for mostly warm and sunny conditions Monday as we get set to transition to colder weather for the rest of the week.

A ridge of high pressure is moving out of the region, which will allow for low pressure to move in.

Forecasters are not expecting any rain with this system, but temperatures will drop well below average by the middle of the week.

Air quality is expected to be in the good to moderate range Monday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate             
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 58 to 62 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate              
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

