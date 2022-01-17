Monday rain: Storm brings scattered showers, cooler temps to SoCal

Another winter storm has finally made its way to Southern California Monday.

Although not as powerful as the weather systems that brought several inches of rain to the region in December, Monday’s storm will bring some scattered showers.

One downpour took place before sunrise as our own Eric Spillman was outside of Randy’s Donuts in Inglewood to preview Monday’s Rams playoff game.

The rain drenched the parking lot as cars splashed by the drive-thru window around 6 a.m.

Rain falls in Inglewood on Jan. 17, 2022. (KTLA)

Showers will remain in the forecast throughout the day Monday, with scattered rain still possible into Tuesday morning.

The storm is only expected to bring between .10 and .25 inches of rain for most areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters are calling for a 5 to 10 degree cool down in temperatures across the region. Snow levels are likely to remain above the 7,500-foot level.

Dry conditions return Tuesday afternoon and continue for the rest of the week.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to climb back into the 70s downtown by Thursday.

