Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith died from natural causes on Friday. He was 78.

“With infinite love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes,” his family said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us.”

Nesmith was a respected figure in the Los Angeles country-rock scene.

His final show was less than a month ago when he and Micky Dolenz wrapped a farewell tour at L.A.’s Greek Theatre Nov. 14, Variety reported.

It is with deep sadness ￼that I mark the passing of Michael Nesmith. We shared many travels and projects together over the course of 30 years, which culminated in a Monkees farewell tour that wrapped up only a few weeks ago.￼ pic.twitter.com/6aGfWWq0HN — Andrew Sandoval (@cometothesun) December 10, 2021

