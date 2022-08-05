(NEXSTAR) – California has declared a state of emergency over the monkeypox outbreak, as has the federal government. Compared to our last virus-induced public health emergency, there’s a sliver of good news: We already have a vaccine made.
The bad news is there aren’t enough doses to go around yet. Clinics in major cities like San Francisco say they haven’t received enough of the two-shot JYNNEOS vaccine to meet demand, and some have had to stop offering the second dose to ensure supply of first doses.
The White House said it has made more than 1.1 million doses available. About 110,000 of those doses have been allocated to California, according to data from the state’s public health department.
Los Angeles gets its own allocation of the JYNNEOS vaccine straight from the CDC. The rest of the counties get theirs from the California Department of Public Health.
The vast majority of doses have been allocated to two counties: Los Angeles and San Francisco have gotten more than 65,000 doses combined so far. Remember, since the vaccine requires two doses to be fully vaccinated, only half as many people can be vaccinated by that number of doses.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people interested in getting the monkeypox vaccine should talk to their doctor or local health department to see where doses are available locally. For some Californians, there’s not even a single dose allocated to their county yet.
Here’s how many doses your county has, according to CDPH:
|County (or city) jurisdiction
|Doses allocated
|Doses distributed
|Alameda
|5,429
|2,228
|Alpine
|0
|0
|Amador
|0
|0
|Berkeley
|1,303
|719
|Butte
|20
|20
|Calaveras
|0
|0
|Colusa
|0
|0
|Contra Costa
|1,903
|1,134
|Del Norte
|0
|0
|El Dorado
|40
|20
|Fresno
|430
|160
|Glenn
|0
|0
|Humboldt
|26
|26
|Imperial
|40
|40
|Inyo
|0
|0
|Kern
|884
|464
|Kings
|20
|20
|Lake
|10
|10
|Lassen
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|43,282
|43,282
|Madera
|20
|20
|Marin
|226
|204
|Mariposa
|0
|0
|Mendocino
|36
|36
|Merced
|40
|20
|Modoc
|0
|0
|Mono
|0
|0
|Monterey
|418
|306
|Napa
|160
|70
|Nevada
|30
|30
|Orange
|2,833
|2,060
|Placer
|171
|61
|Plumas
|0
|0
|Riverside
|4,634
|3,514
|Sacramento
|4,915
|3,198
|San Benito
|20
|20
|San Bernardino
|1,329
|508
|San Diego
|5,070
|3,987
|San Francisco
|22,508
|11,772
|San Joaquin
|712
|230
|San Luis Obispo
|20
|20
|San Mateo
|1,332
|672
|Santa Barbara
|40
|40
|Santa Clara
|4,564
|2,410
|Santa Cruz
|784
|594
|Shasta
|47
|47
|Sierra
|0
|0
|Siskiyou
|0
|0
|Solano
|1,183
|717
|Sonoma
|1,008
|820
|Stanislaus
|282
|88
|Sutter
|0
|0
|Tehama
|0
|0
|Trinity
|0
|0
|Tulare
|176
|106
|Tuolumne
|0
|0
|Ventura
|364
|106
|Yolo
|20
|20
|Yuba
|0
|0
More than 800 cases of monkeypox have been reported in California, according to the CDC.
The rapid spread of the virus coupled with the limited availability of the vaccine have created a sense of urgency among public health leaders.
The doses, given 28 days apart, are currently being given to people soon after they think they were exposed, as a measure to prevent symptoms.
Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf said regulators are reviewing an approach that would stretch supplies by allowing health professionals to vaccinate up to five people — instead of one — with each vial of Jynneos.
Califf said a decision authorizing that approach could come “within days.”
But experts also have acknowledged they are still gathering information on how well the conventional administration of one or two full doses works against the outbreak.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.