(NEXSTAR) – California has declared a state of emergency over the monkeypox outbreak, as has the federal government. Compared to our last virus-induced public health emergency, there’s a sliver of good news: We already have a vaccine made.

The bad news is there aren’t enough doses to go around yet. Clinics in major cities like San Francisco say they haven’t received enough of the two-shot JYNNEOS vaccine to meet demand, and some have had to stop offering the second dose to ensure supply of first doses.

The White House said it has made more than 1.1 million doses available. About 110,000 of those doses have been allocated to California, according to data from the state’s public health department.

Los Angeles gets its own allocation of the JYNNEOS vaccine straight from the CDC. The rest of the counties get theirs from the California Department of Public Health.

The vast majority of doses have been allocated to two counties: Los Angeles and San Francisco have gotten more than 65,000 doses combined so far. Remember, since the vaccine requires two doses to be fully vaccinated, only half as many people can be vaccinated by that number of doses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people interested in getting the monkeypox vaccine should talk to their doctor or local health department to see where doses are available locally. For some Californians, there’s not even a single dose allocated to their county yet.

Here’s how many doses your county has, according to CDPH:

County (or city) jurisdictionDoses allocatedDoses distributed
Alameda5,4292,228
Alpine00
Amador00
Berkeley1,303719
Butte2020
Calaveras00
Colusa00
Contra Costa1,9031,134
Del Norte00
El Dorado4020
Fresno430160
Glenn00
Humboldt2626
Imperial4040
Inyo00
Kern884464
Kings2020
Lake1010
Lassen00
Los Angeles43,28243,282
Madera2020
Marin226204
Mariposa00
Mendocino3636
Merced4020
Modoc00
Mono00
Monterey418306
Napa16070
Nevada3030
Orange2,8332,060
Placer17161
Plumas00
Riverside4,6343,514
Sacramento4,9153,198
San Benito2020
San Bernardino1,329508
San Diego5,0703,987
San Francisco22,50811,772
San Joaquin712230
San Luis Obispo2020
San Mateo1,332672
Santa Barbara4040
Santa Clara4,5642,410
Santa Cruz784594
Shasta4747
Sierra00
Siskiyou00
Solano1,183717
Sonoma1,008820
Stanislaus28288
Sutter00
Tehama00
Trinity00
Tulare176106
Tuolumne00
Ventura364106
Yolo2020
Yuba00
Data on counties’ allocation of monkeypox vaccine doses from CDPH and the CDC as of Aug. 2.

More than 800 cases of monkeypox have been reported in California, according to the CDC.

The rapid spread of the virus coupled with the limited availability of the vaccine have created a sense of urgency among public health leaders.

The doses, given 28 days apart, are currently being given to people soon after they think they were exposed, as a measure to prevent symptoms.

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf said regulators are reviewing an approach that would stretch supplies by allowing health professionals to vaccinate up to five people — instead of one — with each vial of Jynneos.

Califf said a decision authorizing that approach could come “within days.”

But experts also have acknowledged they are still gathering information on how well the conventional administration of one or two full doses works against the outbreak.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.