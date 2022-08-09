A monkeypox vaccine clinic is opening in East Hollywood Tuesday, but a supply shortage will make appointments mandatory.

The new site is located at 4800 Hollywood Boulevard in Barnsdall Art Park and will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Visitors must pre-register with Los Angeles County and be notified of their appointment by text message. No walk-up visitors will be allowed.

More information about monkeypox and signing up for the vaccine can be found on the County of Los Angeles Public Health website.

Monkeypox has been declared a national health emergency and has spread rapidly in L.A. County.

Health officials are trying to serve the hardest hit communities first due to an ongoing vaccine supply shortage.

The majority of patients to this point have been men in the LGBTQ+ community but health officials warn that the virus is spreading to other communities.

Monkeypox is generally spread through intimate skin-to-skin contact from infectious rashes and scabs, sexual contact, respiratory secretions and sharing items like bedding and towels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials urge you to call your doctor or 2-1-1 if you suspect you have monkeypox.