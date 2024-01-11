An official “Monopoly: Long Beach Edition” game is set to make its debut this fall and officials want to hear from the community to determine which city locations and landmarks should be featured on the game board.

Top Trumps USA, the company that makes the game, made the announcement Thursday in Long Beach.

“Monopoly: Long Beach Edition” is set to make its nationwide debut in fall 2024 ( Top Trumps USA)

Long Beach locals and vacationers can help decide which city locations and landmarks will be featured in the game by emailing their ideas to LongBeach@toptrumps.com anytime until Feb. 23, according to a news release.

“Long Beach is a vibrant, waterfront southern California playground with so much to offer. We look forward to exploring this city and hearing from the community to create this exciting “Monopoly: Long Beach Edition,” Aaron Green, a representative at Top Trumps USA, said in a statement.

“Since we have just 22 squares for our game, it’s important that we create an accurate portrayal of what everyone loves about Long Beach. We’re excited for folks to submit their recommendations. We want to know what your favorite place is in Long Beach!”

The game will also feature customized Community Chest and Chance playing cards that will pay homage to the oceanside region.

“Monopoly: Long Beach Edition” will be available at retailers nationwide along with online stores such as Amazon.

Top Trumps USA uses the Monopoly name due to a licensing agreement with Hasbro, the toy and gaming company that owns Monopoly. The company has made Monopoly games based on other California cities like Huntington Beach, Napa Valley, and Palm Springs.