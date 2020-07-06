Mountain lion dies after wedging itself under Monrovia home, being caught: Officials

A mountain lion that was captured under the crawl space of a home in Monrovia last month suffered serious injuries and subsequently died, a wildlife official said Monday.

The mountain lion was first spotted early in the morning hours of June 25 roaming the area of West Colorado Boulevard and Monterey Avenue. It was pulled out from under the crawl space of the home by wildlife officials around 8 a.m. that morning and appeared to have been tranquilized.

“That lion, after several days of close monitoring and treatment, didn’t make it,” Tim Daly, California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesman, told KTLA. “It had suffered pretty serious injuries, and had other medical issues.”

Daly said a necropsy scheduled to be done Monday on the mountain lion might offer more details into the animal’s death.