Monrovia residents urged to be cautious after mountain lion sightings in neighborhood

Police are urging residents in a Monrovia neighborhood to be cautious after multiple sightings of a mountain lion between Saturday and Monday.

The adult puma was spotted roaming the areas of the 800 block of West Olive Avenue and 600 block of South Monterey Avenue in the past few days, according to a news release from the Monrovia Police Department.

Resident Luke Fitzaptrick posted video of one of the sightings on YouTube. The security footage, taken around 10 p.m. Saturday, showed the mountain lion strolling through his property.

The puma jumped over a wall and into a neighboring yard, Fitzpatrick wrote. He said he was walking his dogs when he observed the big cat less than two hours later.

A warden from the California Department of Fish and Game was dispatched to the scene to “evaluate the situation,” police said.

In the meantime, authorities are advising residents to be extra vigilant when they leave their homes and to not leave pets and small children alone.

Anyone who sees the mountain lion should make loud noises, steer clear of the animal and call Monrovia police at 626-256-8000.