Monrovia salon specializing in wigs for those with medical issues faces uncertain future amid pandemic

A salon owner in Monrovia says she has been getting threatening letters from her landlord’s attorney and is being forced to sell her business.

Rochelle Chappelle’s salon, which has been closed since March due to state-mandated closures, specializes in wigs for people with medical issues that cause hair loss.

“I’ve had a lot of cancer patients that couldn’t find wigs… calling me in the middle of chemo,” she said. “It’s been traumatic. I’ve been giving consultations over phone to help them through this.”

She is three months behind on rent and says she has applied for numerous business loans but has been denied.

