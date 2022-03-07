Montclair police seek violent robber who sent elderly man to hospital

The Montclair Police Department provided this photo of the suspect in a violent Feb. 16, 2022, robbery of an elderly man.

The Montclair Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly robbed and attacked and elderly man on Feb. 16, ultimately landing the victim in the hospital.

The robber struck while the 72-year-old victim was withdrawing money from an ATM in the 9700 block of Central Avenue, police said in a Facebook post.

The assailant, who believe believe to be between 25 and 35 years old, took the older man’s money and wallet and “physically attacked him.”

After the assault, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for a brain bleed, police said.

The suspect has a red beard and was last seen driving a silver or tan Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, possibly made between 2016 and 2019 and with a California handicap license plate on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 909-621-4771 or Detective J. Garabedian at 909-448-3643.