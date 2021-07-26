Montclair to debut vaccination sticker program for city workers

The city of Montclair will soon begin its new vaccination sticker program for city workers.

Employees who do not wish to wear a mask will be asked to provide a copy of their CDC vaccination card, Montclair Director of Administrative Services and Human Resources Jon Hamilton said Tuesday.

“The program is 100% voluntary, so if anybody has concerns about their own medical confidentiality and they do not wish to participate, there’s no mandate … they continue to wear their mask and operate under all safety protocols required right now during COVID-19,” Hamilton said.

