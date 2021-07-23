Montclair to require maskless city workers to wear COVID-19 vaccine stickers

A sticker that reads Ive been vaccinated for COVID-19 is seen on the floor in a hallway at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on December 16, 2020. (GABRIELLA AUDI/AFP via Getty Images)

The city of Montclair will require employees to wear stickers proving they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 if they don’t want to wear a mask while working.

Starting Monday, city workers who choose to shed their masks will be required to wear a sticker showing they’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine, officials said.

In June, the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board voted 5 to 1 to allow most fully vaccinated employees in many workplaces to stop wearing masks. However, Cal/OSHA also ruled that employers have to document the vaccination status of employees if they’re going to go without face coverings indoors, although they don’t have to retain copies of vaccine cards and employees can also self-attest to their inoculation status.

Montclair City Manager Edward Starr said the city’s requirement is in line with Cal/OSHA’s directives.

