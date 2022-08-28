Firefighters battled a blaze at a poultry business in Montebello on Aug. 28, 2022. (KTLA)

A commercial fire burned a poultry business in Montebello Sunday afternoon.

QC Poultry at 1111 W. Olympic Blvd. sustained building damage, and several commercial vehicles may also have been burned, a spokesperson for the city of Montebello said.

Footage from the scene shows burn damage near the building’s windows and doors, as well as at least one unit from the Monterey Park Fire Department present to assist.

The fire was located in a heavily industrial area and no residential properties were threatened, though the blaze was adjacent to the Montebello Bus Lines service facility and bus yard.

Traffic was rerouted from Olympic Boulevard and Greenwood Avenue.

The fire’s cause is unknown.