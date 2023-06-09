Months after a deadly mass shooting killed 11 and ripped Monterey Park apart, some local businesses continue to struggle.

Traditional Guilin Noodles, a restaurant located next to Star Dance Studio, the center of the carnage, is still feeling the effects of the January attack.

“Our older customers are still very reluctant to come back because of the stigma from the shooting,” said Zhen Wu. “So hopefully, in time, they’ll feel more comfortable to return.”

The U.S. Small Business Administration is trying to help by offering loans for businesses affected by the disaster. U.S. Rep. Judy Chu (D-Monterey Park) was on hand Friday to discuss the assistance.

“We are here because local small businesses like Traditional Guilin Noodles need our support and they need our help,” Chu said.