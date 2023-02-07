Brandon Tsay, the 26-year-old hometown hero who disarmed the Monterey Park mass shooting suspect, received a standing ovation Tuesday night while in attendance at the State of the Union address.

President Biden recognized the 26-year-old while delivering remarks on gun violence.

“Two weeks ago, during Lunar New Year celebrations, he heard the studio door close, and he saw a man standing there pointing a semi-automatic pistol at him,” President Biden said. “He thought he was going to die, but he thought about the people inside. In that instant, he found the courage to act and wrestle the semi-automatic pistol away from the gunman, who had already killed 11 other people at another dance studio…he saved lives.”

Dramatic surveillance footage captured the moment that Tsay, who was unaware of the earlier mass shooting, struggled with the gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, and ultimately disarmed him.

A third-generation operator of the family-run Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra, Tsay had previously spoken with Biden on the phone and also met with Governor Gavin Newsom.