Authorities in Monterey Park have released surveillance video of a violent hit-and-run crash involving a box truck with the aim of catching the driver who caused it.

The collision happened at the intersection of New Avenue and Garvey Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.

Surveillance video from two angles shows the driver of a white box truck fail to stop at a red light, plow into a white sedan, and then drive away.

Surveillance cameras captured the driver of a box truck run a red light and collided with a sedan in Monterey Park, Calif. on Oct. 18, 2023. (City of Monterey Park)

Surveillance cameras captured the driver of a box truck run a red light and collided with a sedan in Monterey Park, Calif. on Oct. 18, 2023. (City of Monterey Park)

Surveillance cameras captured the driver of a box truck run a red light and collided with a sedan in Monterey Park, Calif. on Oct. 18, 2023. (City of Monterey Park)

The occupants of the sedan had to be rescued using the “jaws of life,” Monterey Park Police said. They were transported to a nearby hospital where they were being treated for “life-threatening” injuries.

Police did not say how many people were inside the sedan.

The driver of the box truck was last seen traveling southbound on Garfield Avenue toward the 60 Freeway, police said. The truck sustained significant damage to its front end.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Traffic Investigator D. Castellano at (626) 307-1240 or the Watch Commander at (626) 307-1200.