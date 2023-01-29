The City of Alhambra, where the Monterey Park gunman was disarmed while trying to attack a second dance studio, is moving forward with its annual Lunar New Year festival on Sunday, one week after the deadly mass shooting.

“This is a moment of healing for this community,” John Bwarie, CEO of the Alhambra Chamber of Commerce, told KTLA. “The beginning of a healing process that might take weeks, months, years, and we wanted to be part of that.”

The festival, which takes place on Main Street from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., will involve the usual food, vendors, games, and performers. But it will also include an important honor for Brandon Tsay, the manager of Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in Alhambra, who wrestled away a gun from Huu Can Tran after he had already shot 20 people at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio.

Tsay will receive a medal of courage from the Alhambra Police Department and other recognitions by local officials.

There will also be a remembrance ceremony for the 11 people who died.

Brandon Tsay wrestles with the Monterey Park gunman inside the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in Alhambra, California. Jan. 21, 2023.

“The new year is about rebirth and renewal, and so this is an opportunity to bring this community together at a time of real tragedy and come together and say we are a strong community, a resilient community. We can move forward but only if we work together and come together,” Bwarie says.

