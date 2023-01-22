Politicians and community leaders are issuing statements in response to the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.

“Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night’s deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park. I’m monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement in the hours ahead.” – President Joe Biden.

“Monterey Park should have had a night of joyful celebration of the Lunar New Year. Instead, they were the victims of a horrific and heartless act of gun violence. Our hearts mourn as we learn more about the devastating acts of last night. We are monitoring the situation closely.” -California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“Families deserve to celebrate the holidays in peace – mass shootings and gun violence are a plague on our communities. As investigations determine whether these murders were motivated by Asian hate, we continue to stand united against all attempts to divide us. My heart goes out to Monterey Park and the families and friends of those lost.” -Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

“I was devastated and heartbroken to learn the news of the tragedy that unfolded in Monterey Park last night when a celebration on the eve of Lunar New Year ended in bloodshed. Our country is watching a community’s pain and outrage unfold in real-time, a scene that has played out so many times before. I’m grieving for the community of Monterey Park, which had so much taken from them last night, and I’m also grieving for what isn’t there: a sense of safety and security when we gather in public in the United States. We owe it to all of the victims of gun violence to build this safer future.” -Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

“Let us pray for the victims of the Monterey Park shooting and their families, and we thank all of the first responders. As we pray, let us continue to work to end this senseless violence.” -United State Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

“We pray for those killed and injured in this shooting, we ask that God stay close to their families and loved ones. We pray for the wounded to be healed, and we ask that God give strength and guidance to the doctors and nurses who are caring for them.

We ask that God grant wisdom and prudence to law enforcement and public officials working to make sense of the violence and keep our communities safe.

And we pray for peace. Peace in the hearts of those who are troubled. Peace in the hearts of those who are afraid and hurting today, and peace for those whose faith has been shaken.

We pray also for peace in our own hearts. We pray that we might feel God’s love and know that he will deliver us from every evil.

We ask Our Blessed Mother Mary to intercede for us, to be a mother to us in this hour of pain and uncertainty. May she help us to care for those who are suffering and to be healers and peacemakers in our world.” -Reverend José H. Gomez, Archbishop of Los Angeles