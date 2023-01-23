The community of Monterey Park is grieving the victims of Saturday night’s mass shooting that killed 10 people and wounded 10 others.

The Langley Senior Center in Monterey Park has become a resource center for survivors and families of the victims. The American Red Cross, Los Angeles Mayor’s Crisis Response Team and the Department of Mental Health are there to offer assistance. The center is located at 400 W Emerson Ave.

GoFundMe has created a central page with all verified fundraising campaigns.

The shooting was the deadliest in the United States since the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. Below are some organizations aimed at gun violence prevention and promoting mental health.

Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions

“The Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions combines the expertise of highly respected gun violence researchers with the skills of deeply experienced gun violence prevention advocates,” the website said. “We use a public health approach to conduct rigorous scientific research to identify a range of innovative solutions to gun violence.”

Giffords Law Center

Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her husband, Sen. Mark Kelly (D- AZ) created Americans for Responsible Solutions. In 2011, Giffords was shot in the head after a gunman opened fire at an event. Following her recovery, she’s been a staunch supporter of ending gun violence and her organization is working towards drafting gun legislation, demanding safer communities and going after “the gun lobby.”

Everytown for Gun Safety

The organization is a “movement of parents, students, survivors, educators, gun owners & concerned citizens fighting to end gun violence and build safer communities.” Everytown for Gun Safety support survivors of gun violence, advocate for safety reforms and demand action.

Violence Policy Center

The Violence Policy Center (VPC) is a national educational organization working to reduce gun death and injury, the organization said in its Twitter bio. The VPC has a long and proven record of policy successes on the federal, state, and local levels, leading the National Rifle Association to acknowledge us as “the most effective … anti-gun rabble rouser in Washington.”

March For Our Lives

This youth-led movement started after the deadly 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. In addition to demonstrations, the organization has met with various lawmakers, which led to the first federal legislation on gun violence.

For more information, text MARCH to 954-954. Click here to donate to March Four Our Lives.

Moms Demand Action

Moms Demand Action is a grassroots organization fighting for stronger gun laws to protect communities across the nation. It was founded by Shannon Watts, a mother of five. “The day after the Sandy Hook tragedy, Shannon started a Facebook group with the message that all Americans can and should do more to reduce gun violence,” the website explained. “The online conversation turned into a movement of moms, dads, students, families, concerned citizens, and survivors working together with our partners in the gun violence prevention movement to end this uniquely American crisis.”