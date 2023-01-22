Authorities on Sunday identified the man believed to be responsible for shooting and killing 10 people and wounding 10 others in Monterey Park, California as Huu Can Tran, 72.

The mass shooting, the worst in the nation since Uvalde, occurred inside a ballroom dance studio amid celebrations of the Lunar New Year.

Authorities say Tran also tried, but failed, to target a second dance hall later in the evening.

The tragedy marked not just the fifth mass killing in the U.S. since the start of the year but also is the deadliest since May 24, 2022 – when 21 people were killed in a school in Uvalde, Texas, according to The Associated Press/USA Today database on mass killings in the U.S. The latest violence comes two months after five people were killed at a Colorado Springs nightclub.