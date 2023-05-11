Firefighters, police officers and emergency dispatchers who responded to January’s mass shooting in Monterey Park were recognized at a ceremony Thursday.

The president of the Los Angeles Area Fire Chiefs Association presented plagues to the chiefs of seven fire departments and the Monterey Park Police Chief in an event held at the Hotchkin Memorial Training Center in Elysian Park.

The Jan. 21 shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio left 11 people dead. The gunman later took his own life.

It was the largest mass casualty shooting in the history of Los Angeles County.