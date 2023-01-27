In the wake of the Monterey Park mass shooting that killed 11 people, the Southern California community is coming together to offer assistance.

At Arcadia Donuts, the shop is working to raise money for victim Yu Kao, aka Andy Mr. Nice.

Also at the donut shop was a survivor of the Star Ballroom attack, Shally, who said initially, they thought the “boom, boom” they heard was fireworks.

Shally talks with KTLA about surviving the Monterey Park mass shooting in a Jan. 27, 2023, interview.

Once they realized it was a shooting, however, it was Kao, her dancing partner, who bravely shielded her from the gunfire, costing him his life.

“I was asking him to wake up, and he didn’t respond at all,” Shally told KTLA.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for Mr. Nice’s funeral.

Monterey Park shooting victim Yu Kao (GoFundMe)

Authorities continue to search for a motive behind the mass shooting that marred Lunar New Year celebrations in this predominately Asian community just east of downtown Los Angeles last Saturday.

Twenty to 30 minutes after the Monterey Park shooting, authorities say gunman Huu Can Tran, 72, entered the Lai Lai Ballroom in nearby Alhambra armed with what officials described as a magazine-fed semi-automatic pistol that had an extended, large capacity magazine attached to it.

He was disarmed by a manager and fled.

Tran, who lived in mobile home community in Hemet, California, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a standoff with law enforcement roughly 25 miles from the scene.