A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Monterey Park, California ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration Saturday evening.

Police investigate a mass shooting in Monterey Park on Jan. 21, 2023. (KTLA)

Firefighters tend to a wounded person after a mass shooting in Monterey Park on Jan. 21, 2023. (RMG News)

Two police vehicles are seen near a building where a shooting occurred in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A police officer walks near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

FBI agents walk near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Andrew Meyer talks to reporters during a briefing in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Law enforcement personnel walk toward a scene where a shooting took place after holding a briefing in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Law enforcement personnel walk toward a scene where a shooting took place after holding a briefing in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Andrew Meyer talks to reporters during a briefing in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A police officer stands guard near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A police officer stands near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Dozens of police officers responded to reports of a shooting that occurred after a large Lunar New Year celebration had ended in a community east of Los Angeles late Saturday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Dozens of police officers responded to reports of a shooting that occurred after a large Lunar New Year celebration had ended in a community east of Los Angeles late Saturday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A police vehicle is seen near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Dozens of police officers responded to reports of a shooting that occurred after a large Lunar New Year celebration had ended in a community east of Los Angeles late Saturday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Investigators gather at a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Dozens of police officers responded to reports of a shooting that occurred after a large Lunar New Year celebration in a community east of Los Angeles late Saturday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Investigators gather at a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Dozens of police officers responded to reports of a shooting that occurred after a large Lunar New Year celebration in a community east of Los Angeles late Saturday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Investigators gather at a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Two police officers stand guard near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Police vehicles block the street near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Members of the media wait for a briefing in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Two police officers stand guard near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The crime scene in Monterey Park, California where a gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others inside a dance studio. Jan. 22, 2023 (KTLA)

The crime scene in Monterey Park where a gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others inside a dance studio. Jan. 22, 2023. (KTLA)

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna speaks to the media after a gunman killed 10 people and wounded at least 10 others in Monterey Park, California. Jan. 22, 2023 (KTLA)

The crime scene in Monterey Park where a gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others inside a dance studio on Jan. 22, 2023. (KTLA)

The crime scene in Monterey Park, California where a gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others inside a dance studio. Jan. 22, 2023 (KTLA)

Residents walk across a Lunar New Year festival site after it was canceled due to a mass shooting nearby in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. A gunman killed multiple people at a ballroom dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Years celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community of Monterey Park. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

This combination image created using photos provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shows a male suspect allegedly involved in a shooting on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Monterey Park, Calif. Authorities have identified the suspect as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran and say that Tran was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the van he used to flee after people thwarted his attempt at a second shooting. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

A witness says a man fitting the description of the Monterey Park shooting suspect took his own life inside a van in Torrance, Calif. Jan. 22, 2023. (KTLA)

A forensic photographer takes pictures of a van’s window and its contents in Torrance, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. A mass shooting took place at a dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT – A body is retrieved from a van by the Los Angeles County Coroner in Torrance Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Authorities say the suspect in a California dance club shooting that left multiple people dead, shot and killed himself. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Members of a SWAT team enter a van and look through its contents in Torrance Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. An hours-long manhunt led police to surround and enter the van. Authorities say the suspect in a California dance club shooting that left multiple people dead, shot and killed himself. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

This image taken with a drone shows Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. A gunman killed multiple people at the ballroom dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Years celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community of Monterey Park. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Hunter Zhao, 41, holds flowers to honor the victims killed in Saturday’s ballroom dance studio shooting in Monterey Park on Jan. 22, 2023. A gunman killed multiple people at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Years celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community. (Jae C. Hong/Associated Press)

Law enforcement personnel gather outside a ballroom dance club in Monterey Park on Jan. 22, 2023. A mass shooting took place at the dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Two men place flowers near Star Dance Studio to honor victims killed in a shooting in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. A gunman killed multiple people at a ballroom dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Years celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community of Monterey Park. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jolie Slater, right, and Beth Paz, from Lake Avenue Church, embrace each other at a gathering held to honor the victims killed in Saturday’s ballroom dance studio shooting in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. A gunman killed multiple people at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Years celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community of Monterey Park. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Stephanie Kozofsky, 31, leaves flowers and candles to honor the victims killed in Saturday’s ballroom dance studio shooting in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. A gunman killed multiple people at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Years celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A makeshift memorial outside the entrance to the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Jan. 22, 2023. (KTLA)

Lights illuminate an entry to the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park on Jan. 22, 2023, the night after a gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10. (KTLA)

The shooting happened in the heart of downtown Monterey Park where red lanterns decorated the streets for the Lunar New Year festivities. Authorities say the suspect later took his own life when confronted by officers in Torrance, about 25 miles southwest of the shooting scene.

The Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park is one of California’s largest and had attracted tens of thousands throughout the day. Most of the residents of Monterey Park, a city of about 60,000 people that sits at the eastern edge of Los Angeles, are Asian immigrants from China or first-generation Asian Americans.