Condolences are pouring in as celebrities stand in solidarity with the victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park.

“My heart goes out to the families who lost loved ones in this senseless attack last night in Los Angeles. At a time when our community should be celebrating new beginnings, we are now mourning,” actress Michelle Yeoh posted on Instagram.

Actor Simu Liu took to Twitter to bring to offer his sympathies.

“I am shocked, saddened, angered, and heartbroken for the families who have been affected tonight,” he tweeted. “Please use the replies here to post more info as it comes out, as well as any verified fundraisers for the victims. I’d like to give what I can.”

The “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star also explained how Monterey Park has a large Asian-American and Pacific Islander population.

“It’s home of Asian American families, parents, grandparents, siblings, sons and daughters, aunts and uncles,” he explained. “All of whom were looking forward to celebrating the New Year this weekend.”

“Star Trek” legend George Takei also took to Twitter to weigh in on the tragedy.

“Just heard the horrifying news out of Monterey Park, CA. A whole community wracked by gun violence and death, on what should have been a joyous Lunar New Year celebration,” he penned. “No motive is yet known. But we must act to end the ability of murderers to take so many lives so brutally.”

“My heart goes to all affected in #MontereyPark,” actor Ken Jeong tweeted. “Senseless. This needs to stop now.”

Daniel Dae Kim also took to the platform to encourage people to come together during this time.

“On a traditional day of celebration, today it is also marked by tragedy. We often speak of the term ‘community.’ As important as it is for ours to come together of times of celebration, perhaps it’s even more important to be there for each (other) in times of loss,” the “Hawaii Five-O” actor said.

“Today, as it is all too often, my heart is with all the victims of gun violence in America, and especially the victims of #MontereyPark,” he continued.

Lisa Ling said she was “shattered” by news of the shooting when she took to her Instagram post. She also shared a photo of her family’s Lunar New Year celebration, which she said they did with “the heaviest of hearts.”

“We are a nation on edge, not knowing when the next shooting or mass shooting will happen but certain that it will. This Lunar New Year, I wish for peace and safety for all of us though I know that wishes, prayers and hopes are futile,” her caption read. “As long as guns are circulating so widely in America, how can we ever be truly safe?”