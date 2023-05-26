The Star Ballroom in Monterey Park, the site of a mass shooting that occurred earlier this year, may be on the brink of closing for good.

The dance studio’s owner told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune that she has “almost” made up her mind on not reopening the business.

Though renovations have started at the location, Maria Liang told the newspaper she would be open to offers from possible buyers, but she hasn’t had any offers to take over the business.

Liang said it’s been “difficult” to return to work where a gunman fatally shot 11 people on Jan. 21., the start of the Lunar New Year.

The victims were elderly dancers and included the studio’s original owner.

Liang told the Tribune that a month after the massacre she issued nearly 300 refund checks to people who had paid for group classes or access to the community dance studio.