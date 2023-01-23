Monterey Park Mayor Henry Lo and Gov. Gavin Newsom scheduled a joint news conference Monday afternoon to address the mass shooting that left 11 dead after a Lunar New Year celebration Saturday night.

The news conference will be held at the Langley Senior Center, which is being used as a crisis response and resource center for the the victims and their families.

The deadly shooting unfolded around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, when Huu Can Tran, 72, of Hemet, opened fire at Star Ballroom Dance Studio at 122 W. Garvey Ave. in Monterey Park.

Five men and five women died at the scene. Only two of the 11 victims have been identified so far: My Nhan, 66, and Lilian Li, 64.

About 20 minutes later, Tran made his way to Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio just over 2 miles away in Alhambra, where a second attack was thwarted thanks to two men being hailed as heroes.

Tran was disarmed and he ran away. A “magazine-fed semi-automatic assault pistol,” which Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said is illegal in California, was found at the scene.

A manhunt led authorities to a parking lot in Torrance where police in tactical vehicles and bomb squad trucks surrounded a white van matching the description of one the suspect was seen driving.

Tran was eventually found dead inside from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities said another weapon and other evidence was found in the vehicle.

As the community grieves, a motive behind the mass shooting remains unknown. Sources told the Los Angeles Times, however, that investigators are focusing on jealousy over a relationship as a possible motive.

Detectives believe Tran frequented both dance halls and that the mass shooting may have been sparked by a personal dispute, the sources told the newspaper.