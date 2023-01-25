Victims of the Monterey Park deadly mass shooting received a sizeable donation from a Southern California tribe.

The Pechanga Band of Indians announced Wednesday it would be contributing $100,000 to the Monterey Park Lunar New Year Victims Fund.

The donation drive is hosted on GoFundMe. The fundraiser’s listed goal was $750,000 at the time of the donation, but following the tribe’s gift, the total had eclipsed that goal at $807,000. The fundraising goal has since been increased to $900,000.

“The city and community of Monterey Park opened its arms to Pechanga more than a decade ago to partake and contribute to the excitement of its Lunar New Year Festival. As we mourn the victims of Saturday night’s tragedy, Pechanga’s commitment to the community remains unwavering,” the Tribe wrote in a news release.

Mark Macarro, chairman of the Pechanga Tribe, said the tribe has made “great friends and acquaintances through the city’s Lunar New Year Festival.

“Like so many throughout California, we are deeply saddened by this tragedy and extend our deepest condolences and support for the victims,” Macarro said.