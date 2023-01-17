The westbound side of the 101 Freeway is seen shut down following a multivehicle crash on Jan. 16, 2023 as seen in video from the Citizen app.

A month-old baby girl died after a crash in Studio City, officials said.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. Monday along the northbound 101 Freeway near Tujunga Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 67-year-old man driving a tractor trailer was merging into the #5 lane from the right shoulder when it crashed with a Land Rover carrying a man, woman and child, officials said.

The impact caused the driver of the Land Rover to lose control, and the vehicle rolled over multiple times before crashing with the concrete sound wall on the freeway.

The baby was ejected from the vehicle.

All three victims were taken to a hospital, where the baby died, according to the CHP.

Several lanes of the highway were closed for several hours.

No further details about the crash have been released.